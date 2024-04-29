Where is WWE RAW episode 1614? (April 29, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature an assortment of exciting matches, appearances, and the ongoing brand draft among the three shows from the Stamford-based promotion.

The April 29, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will occur at the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. It has a maximum capacity of up to 19,200 for concerts and is the city's primary indoor arena.

Several shows across RAW, SmackDown, 205 Live, ECW, Main Event, and more have occurred in tonight's arena. It was also the location of the 2010 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The Stamford-based promotion last held a show at the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas on the March 17, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Timing and Venue

City: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue/Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who want to watch the action live can do so by purchasing tickets from Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $43 to $149. Two tickets range from $42 up to $499.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW?

As of this writing, only one match is scheduled for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode. However, fans should still look forward to the various appearances across the show.

The Judgment Day hasn't been the most well-oiled faction in recent weeks. After Rhea Ripley was sidelined with an injury, tensions in the group rose. Damian Priest has been dealing with Jey Uso, and Andrade and Ricochet handed them a tag team loss last week. For the upcoming WWE RAW, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and the World Heavyweight Champion will face Andrade, Ricochet, and Jey Uso.

Two appearances are also scheduled for tonight. Although champions of each brand are ineligible to be drafted, United States Champion Logan Paul will visit the Monday show tonight. Another star scheduled to appear is CM Punk, who despite his injury, has retaliated against Drew McIntyre.

Finally, the 2024 WWE Draft will also continue tonight. Last week on SmackDown, several stars from the three brands have already found their spot in each show. For WWE RAW, they gained Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan, Ricochet, Sheamus, Alpha Academy, Kiana James, and later on also added Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Ivar, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.

It would be interesting to see what else is waiting for fans on WWE RAW tonight.

