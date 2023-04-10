Where is WWE RAW tonight? (April 10, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

WWE RAW tonight will provide insight into Cody Rhodes' future, among other major events and matches. Last week's episode was poorly received by many wrestling fans, so it's up to the red brand to make amends while strengthening storylines leading up to Backlash.

Stars such as Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins are advertised for the show.

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will be held in the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Originally formed in 1962 to host the Century 21 Exposition, the 18,000+ seater arena has undergone various changes to incorporate games and concert events. The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and the infamous band Beatles have performed here.

RAW's history with the Climate Pledge Arena dates back to 1996, but it held house shows six years prior to introducing flagship shows. The last time the red brand graced the arena was in 2018, when former Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bayley took part in the action.

Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Seattle, Washington.

Venue/Arena: Climate Pledge Arena.

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time.

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Wrestling fans interested in booking their tickets for the red brand action can do so via the official website of WWE (redirected to Ticketmaster). To check out the upcoming events in the arena, use the homepage for the Climate Pledge Arena.

Ticket prices for the upcoming show currently range from $40 to over $130. For the best seats, the closest section to the ring, charges are above $750.

Four days ago, WrestleTix noted a little over 700 tickets to remain for the upcoming WWE RAW event. 8697 tickets were distributed with a maximum capacity of 9420.

The match card for the April 10, 2023, episode of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes suffered the wrath of Brock Lesnar last week on WWE RAW. The American Nightmare could address the unprovoked attack during the segment discussing his future. A similar promo will be delivered by Damian Priest, who is on the verge of being suspended due to his attack on Bad Bunny.

A massive tag team title match is also scheduled for the show. Below is the full match card for the upcoming WWE RAW:

Cody Rhodes discussed his future in WWE.

Becky Lynch and Lita (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships match.

Damian Priest addresses his attack on Bad Bunny.

A promo segment by the newly-turned 34, Bianca Belair.

Matt Riddle vs. The Miz.

Following his in-ring return after four months, Matt Riddle defeated Solo Sikoa via DQ in a dark match on SmackDown and assisted Sami Zayn during the main event showdown against Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see how The Original Bro's story with The Bloodline continues on the upcoming show.

