Where is WWE RAW tonight? (April 17, 2023): Location, time, match card, tickets, and more

WWE RAW tonight could finally end the suspense for the upcoming Backlash plans. Brock Lesnar will answer Cody Rhodes' challenge, while Becky Lynch is set to confront Trish Stratus for the post-match attack last week. More updates might also be provided regarding Bad Bunny's storyline injury.

The April 17, 2023, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will be held at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The 18,000-seat multi-purpose arena, established in 1999, used to be home to the Arkansas RimRockers of the NBA Development League and Arkansas Twisters (aka Texas Revolution) ice hockey team, but they are now defunct.

Formerly known as the Verizon Arena, it has been the site of professional wrestling since WCW Monday Night Nitro in 1999. Flagship shows are common in the arena, although it hasn't held a premium live event. The last WWE RAW show that emanated from here dates back to July 2019, which featured Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and even a pregnant Maria Kanellis pinning her husband for the now-defunct 24/7 Title.

Monday Night RAW: Venue and timings

City: North Little Rock, Arkansas

Venue/Arena: Simmons Bank Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

WWE fans who are interested in booking their tickets for the upcoming red brand show in Arkansas can do so via TicketMaster. Prices currently range from $20 to $120 and above. For resale tickets, wrestling fans can use Vividseats. The price for each entry costs around $45 to $500 and above.

Match card for the April 17, 2023, edition of WWE RAW

United States Champion Austin Theory has been moving from strength to strength since his title win. He defeated John Cena at WrestleMania and is now set to face a former rival on WWE RAW to cement his dominance further.

Seth Rollins will have a singles showdown with The Miz. The Visionary will return to action on RAW three weeks since his last match on the red brand, having defeated Mustafa Ali in about two minutes in his previous match.

Below is the full match card for the April 17, 2023, edition of WWE RAW:-

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

Brock Lesnar returns to address Cody Rhodes' challenge

Trish Stratus will have her say on the attack on Becky Lynch last week

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (non-title match)

WWE is also celebrating 'Michin' Mia Yim's birthday today. The OC member is not advertised for the event, but plans may change soon.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes