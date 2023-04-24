Where is WWE RAW tonight? (April 24, 2023): Location, time, tickets, and more

Tonight will be the last episode of WWE RAW before the draft shakes up the entire roster. Not much is penned for the show, thereby keeping the anticipations high as to what could pan out. Will a superstar give a teaser on his shift to the blue brand, and what matches could be confirmed for Backlash? We will find out soon.

The April 24, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The upcoming show will mark one-half of the Street Profits, Montez Ford's homecoming. AEW performers such as Skye Blue and CM Punk also hail from Chicago.

Allstate Arena is home to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Besides hosting bull events, basketball, hockey games, and UFC competitions, it has a vivid history with pro wrestling. The venue has hosted three WrestleMania shows in addition to other Premium Live Events.

Monday Night RAW: Venue and timings

City: North Little Rock, Arkansas

Venue/Arena: Simmons Bank Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Wrestling fans interested in booking their tickets for the upcoming WWE RAW show can do so via TicketMaster. The price for each ticket currently ranges from $30 to $150 and above. Vividseats has some of the best tickets in the house and currently lists each entry to be around $125 to $1800.

What will happen on the April 24, 2023, episode of WWE RAW?

Last week on SmackDown, LWO members Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar teamed up against Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. They lost the match decisively. Tonight, Mysterio will lock horns against Damian Priest in a re-run of their previous bout on RAW a month ago, which ended in a disqualification win for Mysterio.

An important piece of news in the lead-up to Backlash is that Bad Bunny is set to return on WWE RAW. He was taken out of action by Damian Priest a few weeks ago when he Chokeslammed the artist through the announcer’s table. It remains to be seen how Bunny retaliates.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are expected to cut another promo to hype their upcoming clash at Backlash. This is a similar case for Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. Their match could be made official but not without some intense drama between the two, stemming from Stratus' need to not play second fiddle to Lynch.

