Where is WWE RAW tonight? (April 3, 2023): Location, time, venue, tickets, and more

The post-WrestleMania episode of WWE RAW will answer many questions leading up to Backlash. All eyes will be on Cody Rhodes and Asuka and how they move forward after their recent defeats. The red brand show may also address the wrestling promotion's merger with UFC following Endeavor's purchase of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The April 3, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It was also the venue for last week's episode of SmackDown that featured the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Bobby Lashley, as well as the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

With a crowd capacity of over 17,000, the atmosphere at the arena for the post-Mania flagship show will be electrifying.

The Crypto.com Arena is home to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association. It is slated to host basketball events during the 2028 Summer Olympics. Ice hockey competitions are also frequently held at the venue as it is the home to the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timings

City: Los Angeles, California

Venue/Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Wrestling fans interested in booking their tickets for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW can do so via the official website of WWE (redirected to axs.com). TicketMaster also has a few entries left. Prices for the tickets range from $30 to over $250 which also includes resale tickets.

Could a former NXT champion make his main roster debut on WWE RAW?

NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 gave the WWE Universe two new individual champions. Indi Hartwell crushed Roxanne Perez's dreams of retaining the Women's Championship in a Fatal-Five Way Ladder Match. Carmelo Hayes, meanwhile, defeated Bron Breakker to capture the NXT Championship.

The WWE RAW after WrestleMania show is renowned for incorporating new talent to bolster its future plans. Hence, Bron Breakker is heavily speculated to make a main roster entry soon. Scott Stenier's nephew would be a significant addition to the babyface division of the red brand, making a push for Roman Reigns' Undisputed Title a likelihood.

Breakker has been a standout performer for NXT since his arrival in 2021. A two-time NXT Champion, the powerhouse has all the makings of a future poster boy. The 25-year-old held the NXT Title for 361 days in his last reign before dropping it to Hayes.

