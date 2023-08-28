Where is WWE RAW tonight? (August 28, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW episode features an exciting Falls Count Anywhere match, one-on-one and tag team bouts, and more tributes to Bray Wyatt.

The August 28, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The arena is the home of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and has a capacity of up to 19,000. Multiple RAW and SmackDown episodes have taken place in the arena since 2005.

The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in tonight's location was for the January 6, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue/Arena: FedExForum

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket could cost from $34.58 to $1,788.75.

What could fans expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW?

A shocking announcement rocked the world last week after the passing of Bray Wyatt. The recent episode of SmackDown had a beautiful tribute to The Eater of Worlds and Terry Funk, who also passed earlier that week. As per reports, the Stamford-based promotion will continue celebrating his life in upcoming shows.

Becky Lynch is slated for a match at Payback against Trish Stratus inside a steel cage. However, The Man must first battle the Hall of Famer's sidekick, Zoey Stark, in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Both stars already have one win against each other. It remains to be seen if Big Time Becks can gain the momentum she needs before the PLE.

Tommaso Ciampa will also be in action tonight against Bronson Reed. Both stars have engaged in a feud since last month after the latter helped The Miz defeat Ciampa in their previous match.

Another one-on-one match fans will see tonight on WWE RAW is Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Imperium and Alpha Academy have been at odds after Gable defeated Gunther in a five-minute challenge. Their feud intensified when Chad defeated The Ring General last week in their Intercontinental match. However, the title did not change hands as it was due to a count-out.

Another stable going against each other this week is Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day and Viking Raiders. The former were in action last week against Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle, who lost after being attacked by Ivan and Erik. It would be interesting to see if the former RAW Tag Team Champions could follow on their promise of revenge for Riddle and McIntyre.

It would be exciting to see what the final WWE RAW before Payback will look like.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE