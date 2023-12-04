Where is WWE RAW tonight? (December 4, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is packed with intense matches from different divisions. Titles will be put on the line, more feuds will continue to brew en route to Royal Rumble, and much more.

The December 4, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The arena has a maximum seating capacity of 15,500. Several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion took place in the arena.

It also hosted the 1992 Royal Rumble, 2000 No Mercy, and 2006 New Year's Revolution Premium Live Event. The last time WWE was in tonight's arena was for the June 1, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Albany, New York

Venue/Arena: MVP Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranged from $39.50 up to $310.05. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets ranges from $35.78 to $280.24.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW?

Seth Rollins announced last week that he had already picked the next challenger for the World Heavyweight title, Jey Uso. This announcement was not well-received by Drew McIntyre, who has been vying for a championship and targeted Jey recently.

The Scottish Warrior attacked Seth before Jey arrived and helped The Visionary. However, the action did not stop there. Sami Zayn confronted McIntyre, and the latter only promised to remove Sami from the equation to get to the title. Aside from Seth's title defense, Sami and Drew will also battle on tonight's WWE RAW.

Two matches are slated for the women's division. In the previous episode of the Monday show, Zoey Stark failed to defeat Nia Jax. The former's tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, did not take this kindly. The former UFC fighter is set to avenge her partner by facing The Irresistible Force.

Natalya and Tegan Nox came up short against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven last week on WWE RAW. However, the duo won't stop there; they will attempt to get back on top by battling Kayden Carter and Katana Chance tonight.

Last week, The Creed Brothers battled several tag teams to become the number one contenders of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Before they face the champions, they will challenge the other members of The Judgment Day first. Tonight, Julius and Brutus will face Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

The feud between Imperium and DIY also doesn't stop as tonight, and they are set to battle in a two out of three Falls Tag Team match. Cody Rhodes was attacked last week on RAW by Shinsuke Nakamura, whose vignettes was for The American Nightmare. Tonight, the latter will finally respond.