Where is WWE RAW tonight? (Feb. 27, 2023) - Location, time, match card, and more

WWE RAW is still rattled by the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber, although it has been two weeks since the premium event. Storylines are in motion and rivalries are brewing as the WWE Universe patiently waits for the WrestleMania plans to unfold.

February 27, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will emanate from the Van Andel Arena in Michigan, United States. With a capacity of 12000, it is home to the NBA G Leagues' Grand Rapids Gold and the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. The Griffins will be in action five times in the first week of March.

Established in 1996, the arena has hosted wrestling shows ever since WCW was at its peak. It regularly hosted Monday Night Nitro before becoming a hub for WWE RAW and SmackDown. In its penultimate episode in May 2022, RK-Bro lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos. Will they return to avenge their defeat? We will find out soon.

WWE RAW Timings and where to watch

Monday Night RAW will hit the screens on the USA network and stream live on the HULU platform in the United States at 8 P.M. Eastern Time / 7 P.M. Central Time. English and Irish fans will need to tune in to BT Sport 1 on Tuesday at 1 A.M. UK Time to watch the red brand proceedings.

Indian and Sri Lankan fans can catch the live action on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. on Sony Sports Channels. For the livestream, premium membership on Sony LIV will allow you to gain access to the WWE Network, which is the global network for the promotion.

Ticket information for the February 27, 2023, edition of WWE RAW

As usual, fans interested in joining the capacity crowd at Van Andel can book their tickets via Ticketmaster. The price for each entry costs around $20 to $115. For resale tickets, BoxOfficeTicketSales.com is the way to go.

The show isn't expected to be a full house. However, tickets for the next Monday Night RAW show are selling rapidly as it will feature the return of John Cena after almost three months.

The match card for the upcoming WWE RAW

A huge title match is planned for the upcoming show. Backing that blockbuster might be some interesting revelations in the form of promos. Here is the full match card for WWE RAW:-

Becky Lynch and Lita vs. DAMAGE CTRL for Women's Tag Team Championships

Will Brock Lesnar accept Omos' challenge from the past week?

MIZ TV - WrestleMania Hollywood edition

Asuka vs. Carmella

Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

On a side note, Trish Stratus is highly rumored to be making a comeback on the red brand. Watch out for her involvement in the tag team title match.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes