Where is WWE RAW tonight? (January 22, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature a packed card with several superstars in action, top stars going face-to-face, and a champion addressing his future with the belt and in the company.

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It has a maximum capacity of up to 18,500 and is the home of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

Shows from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, ECW, Superstars, 205 Live, and Main Event occurred in tonight's arena. It was also the venue of the 2001 Royal Rumble, 2009 Extreme Rules, 2011 Hell in a Cell, and 2013 Elimination Chamber events.

The last time a WWE show was in the arena was for the July 28, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue/Arena: Smoothie King Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $20 up to $350. A bundle of two tickets ranges from $20 up to $350.

What to expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode?

A roller-coaster of events is set for tonight's events. Last week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was reportedly injured after defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. Rumors circulated about what he potentially sustained, and he is set to address his future tonight.

Another segment scheduled for tonight is Cody Rhodes and CM Punk facing off. Both are arguably two of the top stars in the company today, and both are heavy favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble. It would be interesting to see what will happen during their confrontation.

Last week on RAW, The Viking Raiders' Ivar and Valhalla attacked Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa after the latter defeated Ivar. Tonight, it would be interesting to see if Ivy Nile will suffer the same fate as she goes head-to-head with the former Sarah Logan.

Speaking of The Viking Raiders, another member of the group in action tonight is Ivar. After he attacks Tozawa, Alpha Academy's Chad Gable will seek retribution for his groupmate.

Another group involved in a lot of action on WWE RAW is The Judgment Day. The faction has been placed in an odd situation as R-Truth has been persistent in trying to join them. While they keep pushing him away, one star who paired with him is The Miz. Tonight, both groups will meet again as The A-Lister will go one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio.

Another Judgment Day member in action is Damian Priest. He has been trying his best to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a while, but Rollins continues to get away.

One star that has affected him in cashing in is Drew McIntyre. Tonight on WWE RAW, the tension between both stars will boil up as Priest faces The Scottish Warrior.

