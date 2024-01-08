Where is WWE RAW tonight? (January 8, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is packed with exciting segments, intense matches, and several special appearances of the brand's top stars.

The January 8, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It has a maximum capacity of 19,393 and serves as the home of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.

Several weekly RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and Main Event episodes have occurred at the Moda Center. It was also the home of the 2004 Unforgiven, 2008 No Mercy, and the 2020 NXT Takeover: Portland events. The last time WWE was in tonight's location was for the April 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Portland, Oregon

Venue/Arena: Moda Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $35 up to $650. A bundle of two tickets ranges from $35 up to $118.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

As the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event grows near, more and more stars have announced their entry. One of the first who did so was CM Punk, who will appear on tonight's Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see what the Straight Edge star will do, especially after his previous confrontation with Seth Rollins.

One match scheduled for tonight is Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Both men have been feuding heavily since last month. On their previous encounter, Shinsuke sprayed Cody with the mist. Tonight, Rhodes wants revenge and officially end his feud with The King of Strong Style.

Finn Balor also got a match this week because of R-Truth. DIY told Truth that they are interested in challenging The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. As a result, Truth arranged Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa for this week's WWE RAW.

One of the titles that changed hands before 2023 was the Women's Tag Team Championships. Former champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green dropped the titles to Kayden Careter and Katana Chance. Tonight, the current champions have granted the challengers their rematch.

Two more matches have also been added for the upcoming episode. Last week, The Miz and R-Truth reunited, and one-half of the Awesome Truth duo, The A-Lister, will be in action against JD McDonagh. Kofi Kingston, who has been teaming with Jey Uso, will also take on Ludwig Kaiser tonight.

It would be interesting to see what other surprises are in store for the upcoming WWE RAW episode.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.