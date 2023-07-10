Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 10, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The July 10th episode of WWE RAW will mark two weeks since WWE hosted Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London, England. While RAW since then has seen many developments, this week, the red brand is expected to deliver segments that will lead to SummerSlam.

On July 10th, RAW will air live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. An iconic multipurpose indoor arena, the KeyBank Center has a seating capacity of 19,200. While it has hosted concerts and UFC events, WWE has also hosted PLEs such as The Great American Bash (2005) and Night of Champions (2011), to name a few.

WWE RAW: Venue and timings

City: Buffalo, New York.

Venue/Arena: KeyBank Center

Time: 5 P.M. Pacific Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 8 P.M. Eastern Time

Where to buy tickets for Monday Night RAW?

If WWE fans wish to watch Monday Night RAW live at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, tickets to the event can be purchased from Ticketmaster. While the cheapest ticket costs $32, the most expensive tickets ringside on the floor cost $234. However, ticket prices can fluctuate based on time and demand.

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW?

Tonight on RAW, fans can expect some brilliant matches and segments to take place. For starters, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle will take on the duo of Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, with Gunther present ringside. This match comes right after the two teams collided last week on RAW.

The match between the two teams will make for an interesting watch. While there will be a lot of action, fans will keenly observe and see how WWE takes forward the storyline between the superstars involved. It will also be interesting to see if any of this leads to an Intercontinental Championship match between McIntyre and Gunther.

Next up, Cody Rhodes will be expected to deliver a message to Brock Lesnar. Last week on the red brand, Lesnar made his return and confronted Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare left Lesnar red-faced by hitting him with a Cody Cutter. This week on WWE RAW, it will be interesting to see what Rhodes has to say.

Lesnar and Rhodes are expected to clash at SummerSlam. Another big match on WWE RAW could take place between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark, with Trish Stratus at ringside. Also, Alpha Academy member Maxxine Durpi will have her graduation ceremony on the July 10th episode of RAW.

