Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 17, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The July 17, 2023 edition of WWE RAW will mark the final three Monday night shows of the red brand till SummerSlam 2023. Since Money in the Bank earlier this month, the red brand has showcased several developments in storylines and rivalries and pushed forward certain matches that should make their way to SummerSlam 2023.

this week's WWE RAW will emanate from State Farm Arena located in Atlanta, Georgia. It opened in 1999 and currently serves as the home stadium for NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The arena is able to seat over 21,000 individuals for entertainment and concerts.

Previously, WWE has hosted six premier live events from State Farm Arena, Royal Rumble 2002, Backlash 2007, Royal Rumble 2010, Hell in a Cell 2012, Survivor Series 2015, and WWE Day 1 2022.

WWE RAW: Venue and timings

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue/Arena: State Farm Arena

Time: 5 P.M. Pacific Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 8 P.M. Eastern Time

Where to buy tickets for Monday Night RAW?

Even though tickets are sold out, any fans interested in purchasing tickets for WWE RAW on July 17, 2023, can do so on TicketMaster since the website has verified ticket resales. The tickets range from $64 to over $400.

You can also find tickets for the red show on SeatGeek as well, and the price range is fairly similar to Ticketmaster.

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW?

Tonight on RAW, Brock Lesnar is expected to return. The Beast is set to answer Cody Rhodes’ challenge for SummerSlam 2023 in the previous episode. The Beast and The American Nightmare are 1-for-1, and a final match at SummerSlam is a must to provide a proper closure to this rivalry.

Next, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest will take on the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, in a non-title match. Last week, The Judgment Day men defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins in a 6-man tag team match.

WWE RAW has booked another match involving a different champion: the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Last week Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle took down The Emperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser while Gunther watched from ringside. Tonight, Matt Riddle will take on Gunther in a rematch from Money in the Bank 2023, but The Original Bro has made sure Adam Pearce bans Vinci and Kaiser from ringside.

Another title that is on the line for tonight’s WWE RAW is the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green have emerged as the #1 contender for the titles and will take on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW.

Finally, Monday Night RAW will showcase a Viking Rules Match between the Alpha Academy and the Viking Raiders after the latter, along with Valhalla, disrupted Maxine Dupri’s graduation ceremony.

