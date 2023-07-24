Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 24, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The July 24, 2023 edition of WWE RAW takes fans one step closer to SummerSlam 2023. There is only one more RAW between tonight’s show and The Biggest Party of the Summer! This week, the red show will commence from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The multipurpose arena was opened in 1996 under the name Ice Palace. It was renamed Amalie Arena in September 2014. The arena has a capacity of approximately 20,000. Prior to the July 24, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, WWE organized Survivor Series 2000, Extreme Rules 2011, Battleground 2014, and WrestleMania 21 at the Amalie Arena.

WWE RAW: Venue and timings

City: Tampa, Florida.

Venue/Arena: AMALIE Arena

Time: 5 P.M. Pacific Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 8 P.M. Eastern Time

Where to buy tickets for Monday Night RAW?

Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets for Monday Night RAW can do so on Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

Ticketmaster has listed the tickets between $20 to $341, with both standard admission and verified resale tickets available. On the other hand, SeatGeek has listed the tickets between $38 to over $700.

Interestingly, Ticketmaster has revealed a Florida Tax Exemption where tickets purchased between May 29, 2023, and September 4, 2023, are exempt from sales tax.

Tax exemptions of WWE RAW at AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Florida.

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW?

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins’ title match for the World Heavyweight Championship is confirmed for SummerSlam 2023. On tonight’s red show, The Prince and The Visionary will sign the contract for SummerSlam 2023 to make it official. Some form of altercation and interference can be expected, but Seth Rollins laughing at Finn Balor should definitely be expected.

Next, Cody Rhodes will be coming to WWE RAW to respond to Brock Lesnar’s vicious attack on the previous episode. The Beast humiliated and demolished The American Nightmare in the latter’s hometown and in front of his mother. However, their match for SummerSlam 2023 has been confirmed, maybe Rhodes will reveal a stipulation.

Speaking of confrontations, Drew McIntyre will return to WWE RAW to confront Intercontinental Champion Gunther. In the previous episode, Gunther defeated Matt Riddle in a title match and issued a warning to The Scottish Warrior. Their confrontation tonight can lead to another match for the SummerSlam 2023 card.

Another WWE RAW return that fans can expect on July 24, 2023, is YouTuber Logan Paul. He will return to confront and intensify his rivalry with Ricochet. The last time he confronted Ricochet, Paul tried to pull a fast one, but Ricochet got the better of him.

Coming to the women’s division, Becky Lynch agreed to a list of demands from Trish Stratus, including a tattoo that says “Thank You Trish” across her chest if Lynch loses her match against Zoey Stark on tonight’s show. The stakes are high for the match, but The Man is determined to defeat Stark to get her rematch against Trish Stratus.