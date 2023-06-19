Where is WWE RAW tonight? (June 19, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW episode is one that fans should not miss. Aside from the jam-packed with singles action and a Money in the Bank qualifying match, fans will also see the return of Logan Paul.

The June 19, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The arena is the home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Multiple premium live events have also been held in the venue. SummerSlam in 1996, No Mercy in 1999, Survivor Series in 2004, Unforgiven in 2008, and much more. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show in the venue was on August 11, 2022, for Main Event.

Monday Night RAW: Venue and timings

City: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue/Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster, with the lowest price currently at $24. As per the latest report from WrestleTix, the current setup for the show is 9,982. Sold tickets amounted to 8,903, and available tickets were 1,079. Since the red brand is nearing, the number of available tickets may have decreased.

What can fans expect for the upcoming WWE RAW episode?

One of the returns fans will be presented tonight is the one by Logan Paul. The Influencer has not been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since his match against Seth Rollins in WrestleMania 39. With Money in the Bank just a few days away, it's possible he might set up a bout for the England event.

Speaking of Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion recently set up another open challenge for his title. A few week's ago on WWE RAW, he defended it against Damian Priest. This time, it's taking a while before somebody accepts the challenge.

Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship in less than two minutes at Night of Champions. The Queen of Harts will finally get the chance for revenge on tonight's RAW. In a singles match, fans will also see Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Finally, Raquel Rodriguez and Trish Stratus will battle tonight for the final spot in the Women's Money in the Bank match. The Hall of Famer has Zoey Stark on her side, immediately increasing her chance of a win. However, Becky Lynch might make sure the victory won't be granted for the heelish duo.

Are you excited for tonight's WWE RAW episode? Comment down your thoughts below.

