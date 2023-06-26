Where is WWE RAW tonight? (June 26, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming WWE RAW marks the final episode before this year's Money in the Bank premium live event. Although no matches have been advertised, several participants for the July 1 show will first meet in various segments tonight.

The June 26, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will take place at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The venue opened in February 2022 and has a capacity of 9,500 seats. Since it is a reasonably new facility, tonight will mark the first time the Stamford-based promotion will host a show at the venue.

As of this writing, the only professional wrestling event that took place at the arena was from All Elite Wrestling. Enmarket Arena is where the Jacksonville-based promotion hosted its July 13, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite.

Monday Night RAW: Venue and timings

City: Savannah, Georgia

Venue/Arena: Enmarket Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans can watch the action of tonight's show live by purchasing tickets from Ticketmaster. The cheapest single ticket on the site is listed for $56, while the most expensive is priced at $350.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

The first segment fans should watch tonight is Seth Rollins' update to fans. The Visionary has been on the radar of Finn Balor for a while now. In the past week alone, the World Heavyweight Champion has been attacked twice by The Judgment Day member on different shows.

Balor attacked Rollins on the previous WWE RAW episode and again after the champion defeated Bron Breakker on the June 20 episode of NXT. The Visionary will finally confront his rival tonight and update his condition heading into the premium live event.

Another confrontation for tonight before their Money in the Bank match is between Dominik Mysterio and Cody Rhodes. The rivalry between the two began during a previous Miz TV segment wherein Mysterio slapped Rhodes. Rhodes then successfully teamed up with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day.

Finally, all upcoming Women's Money in the Bank match participants will also have a summit on tonight's WWE RAW. Fans should expect to see the likes of Bayley, IYO SKY, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, and Zelina Vega. Given the animosity between the competitors and the history of such meetings, the segment may end in a brawl.

It remains to be seen which superstars and matches will be added for tonight's WWE RAW before they travel to England this weekend.

