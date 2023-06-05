Where is WWE RAW tonight? (June 5, 2023): Location, time, match card, tickets, and more

The June 5, 2023, episode of RAW will feature Money in the Bank qualifier rounds along with segments that will build momentum for the upcoming Money in the Bank. Furthermore, a newly crowned champion will put his title on the line against a top-heel faction's member.

This week's WWE RAW episode emanates from the XL Center in Harford, Connecticut. It was established in 1975 and was the initial home of New England Whalers for three years. Unfortunately, the roof collapsed in 1978, and the arena had to be rebuilt. It has a seating capacity of approximately 16,600.

The last WWE show that took place at the XL Center was WWE SmackDown on November 18, 2022. The last Premium Live Event at the XL Center was Money in the Bank 2019.

Monday Night RAW: Venue and timings

City: Hartford, Connecticut

Venue/Arena: XL Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

WWE fans wishing to catch WWE RAW at the XL Center can purchase tickets from XL Center’s website and other third-party websites.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $125 on XL Center’s site. On the other hand, Vividseats has listed the tickets from $51 to $204, whereas TicketMaster has listed WWE RAW tickets ranging from $57 to $286.

Match card and lineup for the June 5, 2023, episode of WWE RAW

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to become the World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions 2023. Prior to last week's SmackDown, The Visionary issued an open challenge that The Judgement Day's Damian Priest answered. On this week's RAW, Rollins will put the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Archer of Infamy.

Next, the promotion has already scheduled certain MITB qualifier matches on WWE RAW for the women’s division.

Sonya Deville will face Becky Lynch in a qualifier match on the red brand. While both of them are skilled pro-wrestlers, the odds are in The Man’s favor. However, it’s naive to rule out any form of interference from Deville’s tag team partner Chelsea Green or Lynch’s current rivals, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.

There’s a possibility that Zoey Stark will not interfere in The Man’s match if Stark’s qualifier match against Natalya is after Becky Lynch’s match. If she does, Lynch can return the favor by interfering in Zoey Stark’s match.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes will appear on Miz TV to address Brock Lesnar. Their rivalry began after WrestleMania 39 when The Beast betrayed The American Nightmare right before a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Since then, the megastars have faced each other at Backlash and Night of Champions, with each of them having secured one victory. It’s possible Money in the Bank 2023 will host the third match to decide who walks away from this rivalry as the victor!

