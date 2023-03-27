Where is WWE Raw tonight? (March 27, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

We are all set for the go-home edition of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 39. Exciting segments and matchups are planned for the episode, including a weigh-in of the behemoths, Omos and Brock Lesnar, before their 'Mania showdown.

The March 27, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will emanate from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Boasting a capacity of over 17000, it is the home arena for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Phoenix Mercury of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Basketball and boxing are frequent events in the arena and so is pro wrestling. The Footprint Center has held numerous RAW shows and WWE Premium Live Events since 2003. The last red brand show in the arena occurred in 2019, where Seth Rollins, Lacey Evans, and AJ Styles were in action.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue/Arena: Footprint Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

WWE fans interested in witnessing RAW live in action from the arena can book their seats via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices start from $20 to over $125 and payment is strictly based on online transactions.

WrestleTix reported that only 437 seats are left for the upcoming show. Over 11,000 tickets have been sold for the penultimate RAW episode before WrestleMania 39.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of WWE RAW?

Unlike previous red brand shows, WWE hasn’t kept its plans a secret anymore in order to gain huge fanfare before WrestleMania. Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus, and Bianca Belair are set to feature on RAW tonight.

Solo Sikoa versus Cody Rhodes is probably going to be the highlight of the upcoming episode. The Enforcer would be under immense pressure to prove his capabilities to Roman Reigns unless Rhodes wins and gains momentum ahead of his world title fight.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #SmackDown Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa and his undefeated streak on Raw. I love that the crowd chants "you ain't ready" whenever Cody is near Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa and his undefeated streak on Raw. I love that the crowd chants "you ain't ready" whenever Cody is near 😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/7vkcpuuJXi

Prior to the Fatal-4 Way Tag Team Showcase at WrestleMania, Braun Strowman, Ricochet & The Street Profits will fight The Viking Raiders & Alpha Academy. The multi-man match will be a cracker of an event. Baron Corbin and Rick Boogs are going one-on-one on this week's show after last week's confrontation.

Speaking of the women’s division, tag team champions Lita & Becky Lynch alongside Trish Stratus will be on The Miz TV tonight. Damage CTRL could plan on ruining their segment. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is also advertised for the show, so she may have a promo segment with her ‘Mania opponent, Asuka.

