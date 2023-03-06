Where is WWE RAW tonight? (March 6, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

The upcoming March 6, 2023, episode of WWE RAW is one that fans should not miss out on. In addition to exciting matches and confrontations, a major name is scheduled to return and might even begin their Road to WrestleMania.

WWE RAW is being held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The arena has hosted multiple premium live events throughout the years, including last year's Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight's location is also in the home state of the returning John Cena.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue/Arena: TD Garden

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Tickets: WWE website (Redirected to Ticketmaster)

Based on the latest tweet from WrestleTix regarding tonight's WWE RAW show, only 1,457 tickets are available. 10,061 tickets have already been sold, with a capacity of 11,518. From the looks of it, only a few tickets might be left as the event inches closer.

Major names set to return for tonight's episode of WWE RAW

Weeks before tonight's showcase, it was announced that John Cena would return to his home state of Massachusetts. It didn't take long for a certain someone to challenge the Hollywood actor. Ahead of his comeback, United States Champion Austin Theory promised the wrestling veteran a "warm welcome."

Another star returning to WWE RAW tonight is Logan Paul. On last week's episode, Seth Rollins called The Maverick through The Miz's phone. The Visionary taunted Logan over his brother, Jake Paul's, boxing match loss against Tommy Fury. The two stars will finally come face-to-face on tonight's show after Logan's attack at the Elimination Chamber event.

Multiple members of The Bloodline are also set to be in action tonight. Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa, while Sami Zayn will take on Jimmy Uso. It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will be seen tonight to aid his brothers during their matches.

Another singles match in the men's division is between Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano. The Judgment Day member has challenged Edge to a match at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, fans wonder if The Rated-R Superstar will answer the challenge following Balor's match tonight.

Bianca Belair will also face former rival Carmella. During last week's episode, The Princess of Staten Island was unsuccessful against Asuka in their match. The latter then began to call out The EST of WWE, and when Belair finally appeared, the former champion attacked both superstars.

