Where is WWE RAW tonight? (May 1, 2023): Location, time, draft list, tickets, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW show will give clarity on each brand and the feuds that could pan out. The 2023 Draft is going to end, giving the main roster a much-needed shake-up on the road to the summer.

The May 1 episode of WWE RAW will emanate from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The 14000-seater arena was opened in November 2019, and the first show to be held was a Twenty One Pilots concert. Besides such music events, it hosts sporting events and family entertainment shows while also serving as the new home of the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo.

Money in the Bank 2021 was held in the arena. The Men's Ladder Match winner, Big E, has been absent for over a year. Will the Powerhouse of Positivity return to the place where he started his journey to the top? Anything is possible, as the latest update on his injury was positive.

Monday Night RAW: Venue and timings

City: Fort Worth, Texas.

Venue: Dickies Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Wrestling fans interested in booking their tickets for the upcoming WWE RAW show can do so via TicketMaster. Each ticket currently ranges from $30 to $150 and above. It may get sold out soon.

Vividseats has some of the best tickets in the house and currently lists each entry to be starting from $80 to $700.

Which superstars are for Night Two of WWE Draft 2023?

Big E, Randy Orton, and Ciampa are some of the injured stars who were omitted from the list. The same was the case for Carmella, who recently announced her pregnancy.

Below is the list of superstars eligible for Night Two of WWE Draft 2023:-

Akira Tozawa

Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable)

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio)

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

LA Knight

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch)

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso)

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

Select NXT Superstars

ProWrestlingCentral @WresCentral Who else misses when they did the WWE Draft like this?! Who else misses when they did the WWE Draft like this?! https://t.co/JEbHkB8FSc

Three megastars could be the first pick for the upcoming draft on WWE RAW. Check them out here.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes