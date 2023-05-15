Where is WWE RAW tonight? (May 15, 2023): Location, time, match card, tickets, and more

Wrestling fans will witness the aftermath of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on tonight's WWE RAW episode. Finn Balor may confront Seth Rollins after losing in the semis finals, while Brock Lesnar could pop up to ruin another Cody Rhodes segment. Becky Lynch will also be part of the show.

May 15, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW will emanate from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Established in 1959, it is one of the largest arenas. The crowd capacity initially was 9200 but changed to 23,000. It has hosted several concerts and sporting events, such as basketball and ice hockey.

The Greensboro Coliseum has hosted wrestling events since Starrcade 1983. Liv Morgan and The Miz were in action on the last WWE RAW show held here, dated May 2, 2022. They will be performing again tonight. Morgan will defend her title alongside Raquel Rodriguez, while The A-Lister will fight Shinsuke Nakamura after four years.

Monday Night RAW: Venue and timings

City: North Carolina

Venue/Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Wrestling fans interested in catching the live action of Monday Night RAW from the stands can do so via the official website of WWE (redirected to TicketMaster). Prices for the tickets currently range from $20 to over $120.

Match card for the May 15, 2023, edition of WWE RAW

Last week, Natalya confronted Rhea Ripley after the latter crushed Dana Brooke in a singles match. More answers will be given on their program on WWE RAW tonight. Meanwhile, many matches and segments are scheduled for the upcoming show.

Below is the match card for the May 15, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW:-

Cody Rhodes calls out Brock Lesnar

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Battle Royal to decide the No.1 Contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch addresses Trish Stratus

Seth Rollins promo segment

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are advertised for Monday evening. Given the recent addition to the Night of Champions match card, they will likely address their match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

