Where is WWE RAW tonight? (May 29, 2023): Location, time, match card, tickets, and more

WWE RAW’s May 29, 2023 edition will be the first flagship show following the Night of Champions PLE. Rumors are that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be in the building for WWE RAW, and they’ll both address their recent endeavors at Night of Champions.

WWE RAW for May 29, 2023, is scheduled at MVP Arena in Albany, New York. It’s a multi-purpose arena with a seating capacity ranging from 6,000 to 17,000, whose first primary tenants were the Albany River Rats. It was home to the American Hockey League from 1993 to 2017.

After the Albany River Rats relocated to Charlotte, N.C., in 2010, the Albany Devils stepped up to begin play at MVP Arena. However, AHL’s 24-year run at MVP Arena ended when the Albany Devils shifted to Binghamton.

WWE has hosted live events at MVP Arena previously as well. One of the glorious events was Royal Rumble 1992, where Ric Flair secured the WWE Champion after winning the 30-man match. Furthermore, MVP Arena is where Edge cashed in the Money in the Bank contract for the first time in WWE history and defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship. MVP Arena has been the host for the red brand on several occasions, the last one being on November 21, 2022.

Monday Night RAW: Venue and timings

City: Albany, New York

Venue/Arena: MVP Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Mon • May 29 • 7:30 PM

MVP Arena, Albany, NY



Available Tickets => 604

Current Setup => 7,202

Tickets Distributed => 6,598



Last time here:

Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets for WWE RAW can book their seats at Ticketmaster and Vividseats.

Vividseats have listed the lowest price for the tickets, starting from $21 to over $350, while Ticketmaster has priced the tickets from $31 to over $350.

Match card and lineup for the May 29, 2023, episode of WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez was forced to relinquish the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles following Liv Morgan’s injury. As a result, Monday Night Raw will host a Fatal 4-Way match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Additionally, Becky Lynch will turn her attention toward Zoey Stark and is seeking revenge. The latter ambushed The Man at Night of Champions when the referee wasn't looking, giving Trish Stratus the chance to pin Becky Lynch.

Furthermore, WWE had previously announced that the Money in the Bank qualifier matches will begin on Monday Night Raw and continue on Friday Night SmackDown after Night of Champions.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are supposed to cut promos during the show as well.

