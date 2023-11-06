Where is WWE RAW tonight? (November 6, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW episode will feature the fallout of the recently concluded Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Two matches are currently scheduled for this week's edition of the red brand.

The November 6, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania. It has a capacity of around 10,000 seats and is also the home of the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins since 1999.

Several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion have been held at tonight's location since 2002. The last time the company held a show for tonight's site was for the June 2, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania

Venue/Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $20 up to $286. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets ranges from $21 to $203.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

The fallout RAW episode of Crown Jewel will feature an exciting, never-before-seen singles match and a four-way match to determine the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Shinsuke Nakamura could not defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Champion in the past few months. Still, he didn't stop searching for a worthy opponent. One star that presented himself was Akira Tozawa, who has been on a quest to showcase his abilities against Alpha Academy.

Gunther has been one of the most dominant champions in the company today, and he has showcased this by facing multiple challengers for the Intercontinental title on WWE RAW. For tonight, a four-way match will determine his next opponent.

Bronson Reed and Ricocheet have already challenged The Ring General before, but they will continue to try their hand at the title. The Miz will also be part of the match, and his status as a former IC title holder could help him. One-half of The Viking Raiders, Ivar, is also scheduled for tonight's WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley also managed to retain their gold at Crown Jewel. However, a new challenger for both champions could emerge in the upcoming episode. Finally, with the Saudi Arabia event now wrapped up, the company will begin its path toward Survivor Series.

