Where is WWE RAW tonight? (October 17, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature exciting championship matches, high-stakes one-on-one matches, and the build for the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

The October 16, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The arena is the home of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder and formerly the CHL's Oklahoma City Yard Dawgz. It has a capacity of around 18,200, but only 16,700 for WWE/Boxing/MMA events.

It has hosted multiple weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion since 2002. It was also the home of the 2005 Unforgiven event. The last time WWE was in tonight's arena was for the October 20, 2022, episode of Main Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Oklahoma City

Venue/Arena: Paycom Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who wish to watch the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $20 up to $350.

What can fans expect for the season premiere of Monday Night RAW?

As one of the top stars in the company, Rhea Ripley always had a target on her back. However, this grew larger when she became the Women's World Champion. One star who aims to get back to the title picture is Shayna Baszler, and both women are scheduled for a non-title match tonight. However, fans could expect the match to be interfered with by Nia Jax, who has set her sights on everybody in the women's division.

Ricochet was assaulted on a past episode of WWE RAW by Shinsuke Nakamura, resulting in the former spending some time away. Ricochet's return last week saw him immediately take down Nakamura. They will settle their differences tonight by battling in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

One of the title matches featured tonight is for the Intercontinental Champion. Gunther has been a dominant champion, but Bronson Reed has also proven his strength in recent weeks. The challenger emerged victorious against Chad Gable and Ricochet to gain the title opportunity, and it would be seen which star will come out the strongest in tonight's IC title bout.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have already defended their titles twice. Last week, they defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, followed by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on SmackDown. They will have a rematch against Finn Balor and Damian Priest tonight on WWE RAW.