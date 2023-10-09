Where is WWE RAW tonight? (October 9, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW episode will feature the fallout of the Fastlane Premium Live Event and much more.

The October 10, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. It has a maximum capacity of 18,975 and has hosted multiple professional wrestling shows, basketball and hockey games, and concerts.

The arena hosted the 2008 Judgment Day Premium Live Event. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in tonight's location was for the January 14, 2022, edition of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue/Arena: CHI Health Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching tonight's Monday Night RAW episode live can purchase through Ticketmaster. A single ticket can range from $20 to $225.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

Becky Lynch has hosted open challenges for the NXT Women's Championship since winning the title. She was supposed to face Tegan Nox on last week's WWE RAW show but wasn't medically cleared after her bout at NXT No Mercy.

Staying with the women's division, a singles match between Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax is set to take place. The latter returned to the company in dominant fashion by attacking Raquel and Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator and Rodriguez were absent for a while after the attack.

Last week, both women returned and immediately attacked The Irresistible Force. Raquel will seek retribution tonight, but fans should not rule out Ripley possibly making her presence known.

The New Day and The Viking Raiders have been feuding for months. A special stipulation is in place tonight as Ivar goes head-to-head with Kofi Kingston in a Viking Rules match.

Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane in a Last Man Standing match. It will be seen tonight if a new challenger is in place or if the feud between both men will continue.

New champions were also crowned at Fastlane. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after JD McDonagh accidentally hit Priest with the MITB case. It would be interesting to see what the new champions will do and the state of The Judgment Day following the loss.

It remains to be seen what else will transpire at tonight's WWE RAW show.