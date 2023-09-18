Where is WWE RAW tonight? (September 18, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW episode will feature an exciting 2 out of 3 Falls match, several exciting singles bouts, and the aftermath of a surprising return from last week.

The September 18, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The arena has a capacity of up to 20,000 and is the home of the NBA's Utah Jazz. It was also the location of the figure skating and short-track speed skating of the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Only three WWE events have been held at the arena so far. The February 2, 2020, edition of Monday Night RAW and the February 5, 2020, edition of Main Event. The most recent was the September 23, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue/Arena: Delta Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who wish to watch the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket can range from $20 up to $156.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW?

One match advertised for tonight is between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre. Ever since the former transferred to the Monday night show, he has been confronted with rivals from his time in The Bloodline, including The Scottish Warrior. Tonight, Jey could prove that he is a changed person now that he is away from Roman Reigns.

Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Ricochet last week after things got physical with his rival, Seth Rollins. The One and Only could redempt the attack tonight as he goes one-on-one with The King of Strong Style.

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio's rivalry also restarted after Jey's arrival on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day member thanked The American Nightmare for bringing Main Event Jey to the brand, as he could finally join the heelish stable. A brawl ensued, and at the end, a singles bout between the former Money in the Bank opponents was announced for tonight.

New Day and The Viking Raiders will face each other again in a 2 out of 3 falls match. The latter group had already defeated the former weeks ago after an accidental interruption by McIntyre. It would be interesting to see which faction will come out on top.

Nia Jax also made her surprise return last week on WWE RAW by attacking Rhea Ripley. It would be interesting to see if both women will face each other again tonight.