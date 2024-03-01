Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1280? (March 1, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming WWE SmackDown episode will feature an assortment of exciting matches and appearances headed by the members of The Bloodline and a top RAW star.

The March 1, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The arena has a maximum capacity of 19,000 and was formerly the home of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes until 2022.

Only five WWE shows before tonight's blue show episode took place in this arena. The first time the Stamford-based promotion booked a show at the Desert Diamond Arena was on the September 26, 2017, edition of SmackDown, and the latest they were in the arena was on the September 22, 2023, episode of the Friday show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. According to the latest report from WrestleTix, tonight's setup will be for 11,579. 11,497 tickets have already been distributed, and only 82 tickets are left.

What to expect from the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Two matches are set for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode, but major appearances are also expected to happen featuring members of The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes.

One match advertised for tonight will again occur between Legado Del Fantasma and Latino World Order. Since Santos Escobar recruited Angel, Humberto, and later on, Elektra Lopez, both teams have continuously crossed paths with no signs of stopping. For the upcoming episode, Carlito and Santos will clash in a Street Fight.

Another match for the night will be quite personal and also special. Damage CTRL hasn't treated Bayley in the best ways, and the drama in the group cumulated after Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and chose to face IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40. However, one member of the group who decided to join The Role Model was Dakota Kai.

For tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, Dakota Kai will return to action since her injury in May 2023 to team with Bayley, where the two will take on Asuka and Kairi Sane.

One major appearance for tonight is The Rock, and what's more interesting is that Cody Rhodes will also be present in the Desert Diamond Arena. At Elimination Chamber: Perth, The American Nightmare issued a singles match challenge against The Great One, and it will remain to be seen if the latter will answer it tonight on WWE SmackDown.

