Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1285 and Hall of Fame? (April 5, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is set to be one of the biggest yet as it will be the final weekly show before WrestleMania XL and will be quickly followed by the Hall of Fame. Despite the packed weekend ahead, fans should not miss the Friday show.

The April 5, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will occur at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It has a maximum capacity of up to 20,000 and is the home of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

Tonight's location has held several weekly and Premium Live Events in WWE throughout the years. It hosted WrestleMania XV, 2004, 2015, and 2018 Royal Rumble, and much more. The last time the company was in tonight's arena was for the January 26, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown and the 2024 Hall of Fame?

Fans interested in watching the action live could purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $65 to $2,900 while two tickets are $61-$751.

What to look out for the final Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania XL

As of this writing, four matches are set for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, and one very interesting segment regarding two rivals on WrestleMania XL.

One of the matches taking place for the night is the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal which includes names like The Creed Brothers, Andrade, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and much more.

Before Jey Uso will battle his twin Jimmy on WrestleMania 40, he will first face another family member tonight, Solo Sikoa. It will be interesting to see if the RAW star will be able to gain momentum before his major match or if his brothers will ensure he will enter the weekend beaten and bruised.

Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma are set to face for the weekend, and they will kick it off tonight on WWE SmackDown. LWO's Zelina Vega is scheduled to battle Legado Del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez in a singles match.

One of the matches at WrestleMania XL is the Six-Pack ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. A couple of the groups who qualified are Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate of New Catch Republic and Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. However, these four men will first battle each other tonight.

Logan Paul will defend the United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match on WrestleMania, but the challengers are getting along better than the champion hopes. Tonight, The Viper will be the guest of The KO Show.

Right after the show is this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with seven legends set to be inducted, headed by Paul Heyman, for the full list of inductees, check it out here.

