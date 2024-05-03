Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1289? (May 3, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

This week's WWE SmackDown is set to feature several exciting matches and will serve as the go-home show for the long-awaited Backlash Premium Live Event in France this weekend.

The May 3rd, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will be held at the LDLC Arena at the Décines-Charpieu, France, the same location for the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event. It has a maximum capacity of up to 16,000 and has hosted several musical concerts and other events throughout the years.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Décines-Charpieu, France

Venue: LDLC Arena

Since tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will take place in a different country, so there will be some time differences. To view the different timings of the upcoming episode, click here.

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

As per Ticketmaster France's website, no more tickets are being sold for the upcoming episode as no more seats are available.

What to expect for the final Friday Night SmackDown before Backlash?

As of this writing, two matches are scheduled for the upcoming SmackDown episode and two exciting segments involving the competitors for the upcoming premium live event.

The advertised matches for tonight are from the men's tag team division. Although New Catch Republic and Authors of Pain, with The Final Testament, were drafted on RAW, they will clash on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Another tag team match that will take place tonight is A-Town Down Under vs. The Street Profits. The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won a four-way tag team match against Authors of Pain, Legado Del Fantasma, and New Catch Republic to earn a title shot weeks ago. Tonight, it will be interesting to see if Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will remain the WWE Tag Team Champions.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown episode will also feature the first-ever edition of 'The RKO Show,' hosted by Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Even though the two are set to face Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga for Backlash, they will entertain fans with their segment first.

Finally, the main eventer for Backlash will also be present. After winning the Undisputed WWE Championship tournament, AJ Styles will now be the first challenger for Cody Rhodes' title. It would be interesting to see if both men would be able to contain their emotions tonight or if fans would get a teaser for their title match this weekend.

