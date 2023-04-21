Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode could crown multiple new champions in the lead-up to the Backlash Premium Live Event. It will be the first test of teamwork for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as two promising champions, while a new opponent is going to be pitted against Gunther.

The April 21 episode of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. With a seating capacity of over 18000, it is home to the Ohio State Buckeyes. It hosted a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event in 2018 but has since stuck to concerts and pro wrestling.

The Schottenstein Center has been a hub for WWE events since August 1999. It last held an episode of SmackDown on June 3, 2022, where The Usos defeated Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Time flies by as The Original Bro is back and bent on payback since his return a few weeks ago.

Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Columbus, Ohio

Venue/Arena: Schottenstein Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching WWE SmackDown live from the arena can book their tickets via TicketMaster. Prices range from $20 to over $90. VividSeats is another website, which gives you detailed information about each seat, with prices ranging from $30 to $270.

The match card for the April 21, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown

Gunther's 300+ day reign as Intercontinental Champion will be put to the test against Xavier Woods. The New Day member picked up a controversial win over LA Knight last week on WWE SmackDown before expressing his desire to fight for The Ring General.

Rohan @Rohan5640

Xavier Woods takes the victory against LA Knight after grabbing him by the pants. Another Knight loss to the New Day. Anyway. #SmackDown Xavier Woods takes the victory against LA Knight after grabbing him by the pants. Another Knight loss to the New Day. Anyway. #SmackDownhttps://t.co/7MUfdBNtEo

Liv Morgan will be looking to make a 'splash' in the tag team match tonight after being humiliated by Chelsea Green last week. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman and Ricochet will continue their story against Erik and Ivar.

Below is the full match card for the upcoming WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

Gunther (c) vs. Xavier Woods - Intercontinental Championship match

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan (c) vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

A few days ago, Drew McIntyre blacked out his Twitter account and caught the interest of wrestling fans. The Scottish Warrior's WWE contract is coming to an end, and he isn't a part of any storyline. Amidst rumors of him shifting to AEW in the future, it remains to be seen what's next for the former World Champion.

