Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (August 25, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be emotional and personal as it follows the announcement of the sudden passing of Bray Wyatt. Initial plans for the episode may be altered.

The August 25, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The arena has a maximum capacity of up to 22,000. Multiple weekly shows of the Stamford-based has been held at the location.

The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show in tonight's arena was on November 17, 2022, for an episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue/Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans wanting to watch the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. The lowest single ticket costs $20 and could range to $175.

What can fans expect for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown episode?

The Stamford-based promotion already posted a preview for tonight's episode, but the unfortunate passing of Bray Wyatt might change their initial plans. As reported, tonight's WWE SmackDown plans are canceled, and meetings are halted until further notice. The initial preview for the upcoming Friday show saw two exciting matches and a return.

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio and Grayson Waller have a heated confrontation. This came after the latter hinted that the Hall of Famer set up Santos Escobar so he wouldn't be able to compete in his United States Championship match against Austin Theory.

Tonight, Mysterio and Waller would face each other in a non-title match. Rey would have been one of the legends Grayson met in recent weeks but could not capture the win.

Iyo Sky continues her clash with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Asuka for the Women's Championship. However, she would defend the title tonight with a different but equally talented name. The Japanese star's next opponent for the title would be Zelina Vega. It would be interesting to see if she could add more gold to the Latino World Order.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will also feature Jimmy Uso's f first appearance after Jey Uso quit the company weeks before. The latter left with a statement by superkicking his brother on his way out.

It would be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion will do for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown episode.

