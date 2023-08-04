Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (August 4, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The final WWE SmackDown episode before SummerSlam is an affair that fans should not miss out on. Tonight, participants of the upcoming PLE will face off, exciting singles matches, and much more are planned.

The August 4, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The arena has a capacity of around 11,000. This will be the first time the Stamford-based promotion will host an event in the venue in four years, the latest being the March 12, 2019, episode of 205 Live.

Nutter Center's site is also advertising the likes of AJ Styles, The Brawling Brutes, and The Street Profits for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Dayton, Ohio

Venue/Arena: Wright State University's Nutter Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Sony Broadcast Timings: 5:30 A.M.

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to watch the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. As per the latest report from WrestleTix, the current setup for tonight is 8,451. Only 192 tickets are still available, with 8,259 tickets already sold.

What to expect for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Currently, only one match is advertised for the upcoming Friday show. Before Sheamus and LA Knight clash at the SummerSlam Battle Royal, they will first go one-on-one tonight. It would be interesting to see who would get the momentum and if they can continue their win on The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Asuka will defend her Women's Championship in a triple threat on The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, The Empress first has to meet with her SummerSlam opponents, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Given the history of face-offs in WWE and the heated history between all three women, it's possible that their meeting won't end quietly.

Finally, Jey Uso will again appear on tonight's SmackDown before he clashes with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last week, The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa brutalized Jey. For tonight, fans will see what condition he will be heading into SummerSlam and if he will suffer the same fate as last week.

It would be interesting to see what else the Stamford-based promotion has in store for tonight's WWE SmackDown before one of their major Premium Live Events in the year.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!