Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (December 1, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The first WWE SmackDown of the final month of 2023 marks several returns, intense face-offs, and exciting matches. It will also feature the fallout of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event for the Blue brand.

The December 1, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will occur at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It has a maximum capacity of 17,732 and is the home of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA's New York Liberty.

Several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion have taken place at the arena. It was also the venue of the 2012 TLC, 2015, 2016, and 2018 SummerSlam, and the 2021 Survivor Series Premium Live Events. The last time WWE was in the arena was on the February 16, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Brooklyn, New York

Venue/Arena: Barclays Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $48 up to $894.38. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets costs $48 up to $96.15.

What to expect for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown?

After Randy Orton successfully returned to Survivor Series: WarGames, he appeared this week on RAW and made his intentions clear about his unfinished business with The Bloodline. He is now set to return to the Friday show, and it's possible that his appearance won't run smoothly.

Logan Paul is also set to return to WWE SmackDown. Fans last saw The Maverick earlier this month at Crown Jewel. He defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship with help from Logan's crew and some assistance from Santos Escobar. The latter has since left LWO, and it would be interesting if he would come out to face the YouTuber again.

Another segment for tonight's episode is with Damage CTRL. The group lost at Survivor Series in a WarGames match against Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch. With tensions already present with the group and Bayley, it would be interesting to see how they will act tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Stars like Bianca Belair and LA Knight are listed for tonight's affairs. Interestingly, RAW stars like Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are also featured in the upcoming show.

