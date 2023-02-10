Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (Feb 10, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets and more 

En route to Elimination Chamber 2023, the upcoming WWE SmackDown show is set for some blockbuster showdowns. We finally have the No. One Contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships after weeks of fighting. In another case, a Fatal-Four Way Match will decide the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

The February 10, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Arena has hosted multiple wrestling shows in the past for the Stamford-based promotion. It is located inside the Mohegan Sun casino resort and spans over 30,000 square feet.

The multi-purpose facility has hosted a wide variety of events, including the American Kennel Club, musical concerts, as well as sporting events such as Bellator, UFC bouts, and the World's Strongest Man Super Series Competition. It generally has a seating capacity of 10,000.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Timings, where to watch, and where to buy tickets

The live telecast of WWE SmackDown will roll on Peacock for the United States fans at 8 P.M. ET / 5 P.M. PT / 7 P.M. CT on Monday. Indian fans can catch the live action by either tuning in to the WWE Network or Sony Sports channels at 6:30 A.M. on Tuesday.

WWE fans interested in watching the show from the audience can book their tickets via Ticketmaster. Prices range from $60 to $130 USD. According to reports by WrestleTix, a little over 60 tickets remained on February 8. The show is expected to be sold out by Friday and there are multiple reasons for the hype, which we will discuss later.

WWE SmackDown Match Card for February 10, 2023

Two huge matches have been inked in for the blue brand proceedings. Both of them will decide the future of the WWE Titles while being on the Road to WrestleMania.

A new contender for the Intercontinental Championship will be determined this evening when Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar collide in a Fatal Four-way Match. Gunther will be keeping an eye on the four-man bout.

Speaking of the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Braun Strowman and Ricochet have earned the right to challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown. The Bloodline may have to use the Free Bird Rule if Jimmy decides to no-show in the contest tonight.

Poll : 0 votes