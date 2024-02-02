Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (February 2, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature the fallout of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last week and will be filled with major star power from different brands of the Stamford-based promotion.

The February 2, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate live from the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. It has a crowd capacity of up to 19,000 and was formerly known as the BJCC Coliseum and the BJCC Arena.

Several weekly shows from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, ECW, Main Event, 205 Live, and more have occurred in the following arena since the 1980s. The last time WWE was in the Legacy Arena was on the January 12, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $25 up to $175. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets costs $96 up to $181.

What to expect from the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Although the February 2, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown does not have matches announced as of this writing, it will feature several top superstars from RAW, the blue brand itself, and maybe even NXT.

Logan Paul had a successful first United States Championship defense at the 2024 Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens, though with some controversy. During the final moments of the bout, Logan received brass knuckles from his manager, but Kevin was able to remove it from his rival's hand and used it to his advantage instead. However, the match referee saw Owens wearing the brass knuckles and called off the match. From the state of The Prizefighter, it is possible they have not seen the last of each other yet.

Both winners of the 2024 Royal Rumble matches will also be present tonight. For the women's division, Bayley emerged victorious, but she may have already set her sights on a champion. The Role Model has openly shared that she wanted to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, but that may change as tensions in Damage CTRL emerges.

Cody Rhodes will also be present on WWE SmackDown tonight to address his massive back-to-back Royal Rumble victories and confrontation with Seth Rollins this past Monday on RAW. However, The American Nightmare's stay on the Friday night show could be eventful as Roman Reigns will also be present for the event.

Just like Rhodes, The Tribal Chief will mark his presence fresh after defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

