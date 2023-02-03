Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (February 3, 2023)

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is one that fans should not miss out on. Aside from the exciting matches already announced, fans are also looking forward to the aftermath of The Bloodline's fallout during the Royal Rumble event.

The February 3, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will occur at the Bon Secours Wellness arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Not only will tonight's showcase feature the fallout from the Rumble's main event but also the build-up to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The first Premium Live Event on the main roster had two matches from the Blue brand. Bray Wyatt debuted a new look during his bout against LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black match, while Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. However, the end of the main garnered most of the attention as it witnessed Sami Zayn's betrayal of The Bloodline along with Jey Uso's departure.

Some superstars from Monday Night RAW have also targeted some of the Blue brand's stars. Rhea Ripley revealed that she has chosen to challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio also prevented his father from entering the Men's Rumble by attacking him backstage.

Which superstars are in action for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Aside from the fallout of Royal Rumble, two interesting matches are already scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet are set to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium for the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament. It will be interesting to see which duo will become the next number-one contender, especially with the current state of The Usos.

The Queen will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville on the upcoming episode of the Friday show. After Ripley's recent announcement, it will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day member will appear tonight.

Finally, tonight's SmackDown episode will also witness what the future of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and the rest of The Bloodline will look like after the group's major implosion during Royal Rumble.

It remains to be seen which other unannounced superstars will be in action for the upcoming episode of the Friday show. It will also be interesting to see which feuds may be added to the upcoming Elimination Chamber event this month.

