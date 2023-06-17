Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (June 16, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown is filled with several notable superstars and exciting moments. It's also set to continue the build for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in England.

The June 16, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The venue has an official capacity of over 20,000. It was also the home of the 2006 edition of Backlash.

Multiple shows from the Stamford-based promotion also took place in the mentioned arena, just as RAW, NXT, ECW, and more. The last time the company held a show here was in 2020 for an edition of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue/Arena: Rupp Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Wrestling fans can purchase their tickets for the Friday show on Ticketmaster. Currently, one ticket for the show ranges from $23 to $103.

What can fans expect for the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown?

At the moment, three exciting matches, one first-time segment, and Roman Reigns' return are what fans should expect for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode.

On last week's episode of the blue brand, Jey Uso could not decide his stance with The Bloodline. He was also unsuccessful in capturing the United States Championship from Austin Theory.

Pretty Deadly interrupted him, and chaos between Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso ensued. Jimmy accidentally kicked his brother instead. After all the craziness, Roman Reigns is set to return to the Friday show and await Jey's decision. It remains to be seen if the latter will choose his brother or his cousin.

After a surprise return on last week's WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair will now be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect for the first time. The Queen will most likely address her Women's Championship match with Asuka. We may also see her discuss Bianca Belair's comments about her immediate title match upon returning.

Another match set for tonight is between Women's Money in the Bank contenders Iyo Sky and Zelina Vega. AJ Styles and Michin will also face off against Karrion Kross and Scarlett in mixed tag team action.

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn also visited the blue brand last week. During this, Adam Pearce decided to hold a tag team Gauntlet match to determine the next challengers for their titles. Tonight's WWE SmackDown will now see The Street Profits, Sheamus and Ridge Holland, The O.C., LWO, and Pretty Deadly all have the chance for the gold.

WWE @WWE As @HeymanHustle is informing Jey @WWEUsos that he will need his passport and suit measurements, Jey tells him that he doesn’t want to be in #TheBloodline if Heyman is still involved. #SmackDown As @HeymanHustle is informing Jey @WWEUsos that he will need his passport and suit measurements, Jey tells him that he doesn’t want to be in #TheBloodline if Heyman is still involved. #SmackDown https://t.co/a2gd0gUoRe

Are you excited for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown? Share your thoughts below.

Poll : 0 votes