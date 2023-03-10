Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (March 10, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

The March 10, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown is slated for some exciting action. There is a scheduled five-way match for a chance to be featured at WrestleMania, some tag team action, and possibly even progress regarding the status of The Bloodline following Jey Uso's actions on this week's RAW.

WWE SmackDown is being held at the PPG Paints Arena located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The arena is the home of the NHL team Pittsburgh Penguins and has a capacity of more than 19,000. The arena also hosted Royal Rumble in 2014, Roadblock: End of the Line in 2016, and Extreme Rules in 2018.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue/Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Tickets: WWE Website

Which superstars are expected to be at tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Only two matches for the blue brand have been announced so far. Braun Strowman and Ricochet are once again scheduled to take on Eric and Ivar of The Viking Raiders. A few weeks ago, Strowman and Ricochet aided Drew McIntyre when he was attacked by The Viking Raiders. This time around, the four men are slated to settle their own differences.

Another exciting bout for tonight is a five-way match to determine the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The bout will feature Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight. Kofi Kingston was also announced for the match, but after his injury, he was replaced by fellow The New Day member Xavier Woods.

Not only will the eventual winner have a closer chance of becoming an IC Champion, but also share the ring with Gunther at WrestleMania 39. Due to the high-stakes prize for the eventual winner, Woods couldn't help but express his excitement for his upcoming match.

"In all my time on the main roster I have never once had a match where a singles title was on the line. Ive beaten men while they held World and Universal championships. I even won King of the Ring. Still no shot. Tomorrow I do everything I can to get one."

After Jey Uso turned his back on Sami Zayn on this week's episode of RAW, it looks like an appearance of The Bloodline might also occur for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode to address their current relationship.

