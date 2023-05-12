Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (May 12, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Preparations for the Night of Champions will be in full flow on WWE SmackDown tonight. Last seen on the post-Mania RAW show, Roman Reigns is going to make his long-awaited return. The World Heavyweight Championship Tournament will also continue while Bianca Belair's next opponent could be revealed.

May 12, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. It has been one of Tennessee's largest arenas and is home to the Lady Vols volleyball team. With a capacity of around 25,000, the venue occasionally hosts concerts.

The Thompson-Boling Arena has been the platform for WWE events since 2001. In the last SmackDown episode to be held here in September 2021, The Bloodline clashed with the team of The Street Profits and Big E. There has been no official update on the latter's return yet.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

WWE @WWE

The blue brand side of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament!



Pick your winning combo THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown The blue brand side of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament!Pick your winning combo THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown The blue brand side of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament!Pick your winning combo ⤵️ https://t.co/vBRFPVwKce

City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue/Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Wrestling fans interested in catching the SmackDown live action from the Thompson-Boling arena can book their tickets via Ticketmaster. Prices for each entry start from $25 to over $150.

Vividseats currently lists ticket prices in the range of $35 to over $500. Resale tickets are also included.

Match card for the May 12, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown tonight is set for some blockbuster matches. While Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez look to retain their Women’s Tag Team Titles in the blue brand, two Hall of Famers will be locking horns for the first time after over two decades. Cameron Grimes is also set to make his main roster debut.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin



Cameron Grimes vs Baron Corbin is set for Smackdown next week! Cameron Grimes is on #Smackdown ! TO THE MOON!Cameron Grimes vs Baron Corbin is set for Smackdown next week! Cameron Grimes is on #Smackdown! TO THE MOON! Cameron Grimes vs Baron Corbin is set for Smackdown next week! https://t.co/N8HoK6VdsP

Below is the full match card for Friday Night SmackDown:-

Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles - World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory - World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai - WWE Woman’s Tag Team Championship

Bianca Belair promo segment

Baron Corbin vs. Cameron Grimes

Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown

One of the major angles teased on Backlash was Solo Sikoa’s betrayal of Jey Uso. How will Roman Reigns stop the rising tensions in The Bloodline? We will find out soon.

