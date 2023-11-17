Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (November 17, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown has already scheduled one exciting match tonight and a return from a member of The Bloodline. With only Survivor Series a week away, more build to the event is expected as well.

The November 17, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana. It has a maximum seating capacity of 11,000 and is the home of the Evansville Purple Aces men's basketball team of the University of Evansville.

The Ford Center has been the home of many weekly shows of the Stamford-based promotion since 2012. The last time the company was in the location was for the February 24, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Evansville, Indiana

Venue/Arena: Ford Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $20 up to $120. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets costs $25 up to $120.

What to expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

The first and only match advertised for tonight's WWE SmackDown is between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. Both men have already faced each other before, with the former taking a clean victory, but it looks like their rivalry is still far from concluding.

The Megastar came up short against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, and his chance at becoming an Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was halted due to Jimmy's interference. Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, both men are aiming for retribution.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa is also expected to return on the blue brand tonight. He recently came off a massive and dominant win against John Cena at Crown Jewel. The latter has since undergone a successful surgery, while it looks like The Enforcer is going to look for his next challenge. It would be interesting to see what the former NXT North American Champion will do tonight.

There are currently three matches confirmed for Survivor Series: WarGames, and another could be added for tonight. It's possible that Damage CTRL, with their newest allies Kairi Sane and Asuka, will compete in a WarGames match against Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi. Since the latter team still needs one more star, it's speculated that it could be Becky Lynch.

