Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (October 27, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature an exciting contract signing for Crown Jewel, tag team action, significant appearances, continuous build for the Saudia Arabia Premium Live Event, and much more.

The October 27, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It has a maximum capacity of 18,000 and is the home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and the NCAA's Marquette Golden Eagles.

The arena has been the home of multiple weekly shows of the Stamford-based promotion since 2018. The last time the company held a show at tonight's location was on the December 25, 2022, edition of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue/Arena: Fiserv Forum

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to watch the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $20 up to $850. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets ranges from $30 to $60.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Fans were shocked last wee on the blue brand when Bianca Belair made her surprise return. The last time fans saw her was in August when she teamed with Charlotte Flair and was the subject of a post-match attack by Damage CTRL. It's clear that despite the months that have passed, she hasn't forgotten what happened.

The EST of WWE returned last week by helping The Queen fend off Damage CTRl. She ended her return by delivering a devastating KOD to Bayley. Tonight, it looks like the feud between the women will continue.

One match advertised for tonight concerns the ongoing feud between Latino World Order and the team of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Last week, Montez Ford defeated Santos Escobar in a singles match with some help from interference.

On the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, Rey Mysterio will team with Escobar against Ford and Angelo Dawkins. It will be seen what will be the state of the Hall of Famer tonight as he also prepares for a United States Championship match against Logan Paul in Crown Jewel.

Tonight will also be John Cena's last scheduled appearance for WWE programming, but it looks like he will also be present for Crown Jewel 2023. Still, his final appearance may be connected to another significant segment.

Roman Reigns and LA Knight are set to sign the contract for their match at Crown Jewel Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It would be interesting to see what happens once both men meet again.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.