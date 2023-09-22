Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (September 22, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be crucial leading up to Fastlane and then Survivor Series. Not only that, but this week's SmackDown will also serve as a distraction from the sad news of several WWE Superstars being released on Thursday.

While the news of a superstar's release is something one never wants to hear, the show must go on. Given last week's episode of SmackDown witnessed the return of The Rock, wrestling fans will have high expectations from this week's episode of the Friday Night show.

In this article, we will look at the location, time, match card, and other related information about this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Glendale, Arizona, United States of America

Timing: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Arena: Desert Diamond Arena

History and Capacity: The Desert Diamond Arena has been open to public and events since 2003. Over the years, the arena has hosted Ice Hockey matches, Basketball games, and concerts. It has a seating capacity of 20,000 people.

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

The tickets for this week's SmackDown can be purchased at Ticketmaster. While the price for the tickets begins at $21, they go up to $250 depending on the seating preference.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Heading into some important PLEs, this week's SmackDown will be important for many different reasons. For starters, the episode will feature John Cena, who is committed to making regular appearances on the brand for quite some time. This reason alone is enough for the arena to be at its full capacity.

Given last week, John Cena was involved in a scuffle with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, The Leader of Cenation could team up with AJ Styles to take on The Bloodline. Further on SmackDown, IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against her Japanese rival Asuka.

Another bout advertised for SmackDown is a tag team match between LWO and Street Profits. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will be representing the Latino World Order following the scuffle they had with Lashley and The Street Profits. This feud will be interesting to see as it can lead to bigger things at Fastlane.

Along with all these segments and matches, WWE fans will also be treated to an appearance from Becky Lynch on WWE SmackDown this week. On her Instagram, Lynch announced a NXT Women's World Championship tour, and this week's SmackDown is on the list.

