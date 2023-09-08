Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (September 8, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will feature exciting matches with some of the brand's high-profile stars and a tag team bout from the women's division.

The September 8, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Tonight's location is the home of the NBA's Boston Celtics and NHL's Boston Bruins, with a maximum capacity of 19,500. The Garden has also featured multiple weekly and premium live events in the past.

It was the home of WrestleMania IV, the 2003 Royal Rumble, 2006 SummerSlam, 2008 Survivor Series, the 2011 Royal Rumble, and more. Last year's Survivor Series: WarGames was the latest PLE to be held there. The most recent WWE event held at the arena was the March 9, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue/Arena: TD Garden

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans who wish to watch the action live could purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. The price range for a single ticket is between $31 and $400.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Tonight's location is notable not just because of The Garden but because of Massachusetts. As many wrestling fans may know, it's the home state of John Cena. While it's announced that he will appear for multiple WWE SmackDown episodes, it won't include tonight as he is in India for Superstar Spectacle. However, a recent star linked to The Cenation Leader will make an appearance.

Tonight's episode of the Friday show will feature a singles match between Jimmy Uso and AJ Styles. On a previous episode of SmackDown, Jimmy attacked The Phenomenal One while the latter was fighting with Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer even made it seem like he was about to attack his brother but let him go. Jimmy then continued to attack Styles.

Last week, WWE SmackDown featured a one-on-one match between Shotzi and Bayley. In the middle of the bout, Charlotte Flair attacked IYO SKY, which distracted The Role Model. The interference caused Shotzi to gain victory.

Tonight, The Queen and Shotzi will team up against Bayley and the WWE Women's Champion. It would be interesting to see how Flair will do with her new partner.

It remains to be seen which other WWE Superstars will be in attendance for tonight's show.

