Which AEW personality was responsible for an injury during major Rhea Ripley feud? Know the story 

Rhea Ripley has accomplished quite a lot in her wrestling career and is still collecting accolades each day. She recently earned the number one spot in PWI's Women's 250 list.

Her first WWE appearance was in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017. Before this, she competed in local promotion Riot City Wrestling in Australia. A year after her tournament participation, she was moved to NXT UK.

Rhea Ripley also competed in the Mae Young Classic in 2018. She defeated Tegan Nox, Katana Chance, and MJ Jenkins to proceed to the semi-finals. However, Nox suffered a few injuries, tearing her ACL, MCL and breaking her tibia.

This occurred when a dive went awry. Current AEW referee Aubrey Edwards was officiating the match back then and garnered backlash for not stopping the contest when the botch happened.

"The second one was during the second Mae Young. I did a dive to Rhea Ripley, which I have done 100 times. The ramp was really long at the time and I overshot it," Tegan Nox stated. "My left toe was on the ramp but my heel was on the squishy floor, so my knee just went to the side, popped out of socket, and popped back as I hit the floor. I tore my ACL, MCL, both meniscus, and I broke my tibia as well," stated Tegan Nox.

Rhea Ripley is the current WWE Women's World Champion, asserting her dominance in the RAW division. Her alliance with The Judgment Day sees The Eradicator become more intimidating each day.

Rhea Ripley is seemingly brewing a plan with The Bloodline

The Women's World Champion is considered the proclaimed leader of The Judgment Day, a role she has taken on diligently. The Eradicator has taken all steps to keep her teammates' interests at heart.

Judgment Day showed up on SmackDown a few weeks ago, and Rhea Ripley spoke to Paul Heyman in private. Their conversation was later revealed to be a union between her faction and The Bloodline. In light of the situation, this week on RAW, Jimmy Uso interrupted Jey's match, costing him and Cody Rhodes the tag team titles.

It is important to note that the Heyman and Ripley deal took place in Roman Reigns' absence. She could be looking to confront The Tribal Chief on SmackDown to further their agreement.

The forging of The Bloodline and Judgment Day's alliance comes at the perfect time, with Survivor Series barely a month away. They must work together to compete against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in WWE.

