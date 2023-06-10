Which Bloodline member once pinned Roman Reigns? The forgotten blemish

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have dominated the landscape of WWE for years, having stayed as champions for a long time. The group also headlined both nights of WrestleMania, but the stable could disband very soon.

Jimmy Uso recently betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023, and the cracks among The Bloodline members look more profound than ever. The drama will seemingly get better going forward.

Interestingly, one of The Tribal Chief's family members was the one to pin him for the first time in WWE, and it was none other than The Right Hand Man, Jey Uso. During an 11-on-3 Handicap Elimination tag team match in 2013 involving The Shield, Jey Uso became the first man ever to keep The Head of The Table down for the three-count.

"Jey is going to do what he always does. He'll fall in line," Roman Reigns stated, referring to Solo Sikoa's betrayal of Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso was also one of the first few challengers to Roman Reigns' 1000+ days title reign as the Universal Champion. The two battled in the first-ever Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match in 2020, where The Tribal Chief emerged victorious after putting an injured Jimmy Uso in the Guillotine submission hold to lure Jey into saying 'I Quit."

The match is remembered as a highlight in both the competitors' careers.

Could Jey Uso or another Bloodline member dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE?

To put the answer simply, yes. One of the members of The Head of The Table's family could soon dethrone him to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

The first person to possibly dethrone his cousin is obviously Jey Uso considering the clashes of the past. He could complete the story that started three years ago to finally end the reign of the corrupt Tribal Chief.

A 400,000+ jump from last weeks episode.



The Roman Reigns 1000 day celebration ascended above ~2,700,000 viewers.



A near 650,000 viewer jump vs this time last year.



Last weeks episode of WWE SmackDown pulled in 2,563,000 viewers. A 400,000+ jump from last weeks episode. The Roman Reigns 1000 day celebration ascended above ~2,700,000 viewers. A near 650,000 viewer jump vs this time last year. Second highest viewership in 2 and-a-half years.

After double-crossing Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso will seemingly lead a rebellion against the undisputed champion and could very well aim for the gold. While Solo Sikoa has not shown any signs of betraying The Tribal Chief, when he finally makes the decision, he could also go on to dethrone The Bloodline leader.

