Which current WWE star did Dwayne Johnson say could be "the female Rock?"

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest icons of pro wrestling. The Rock transcended the world of sports and entertainment by leaps and bounds. Having said that, the former WWE Champion once told a current star she could be “the female Rock.”

The star in question is none other than Trish Stratus. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed during an interview with Renee Paquette that Dwayne Johnson told her that she could replicate his success in the women’s division during their time together in the Stamford-based promotion.

“But also you have to remember this was a time where there wasn’t really women doing it. So you wouldn’t be like ‘that’s what I want to do.’ I maybe could look to The Rock and say ‘that’s what I want to do. And is that realistic? I’m not sure, because it’s seems like it’s never really been done so far.’ Then I remember The Rock said to me one day ‘you know, you can be the female Rock.’ And I was like ‘oh my god. Okay, I’m going to do that. Yes.’"

Trish also reflected on the kiss she shared with The Great One during the same interview. The Quintessential Diva revealed her husband was okay with the pair’s on-screen chemistry because he felt it would help her character reach great popularity with the fans.

The 47-year-old star is currently involved in a feud with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. Both women will be seen in action at the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match in London on July 1.

Stratus punched her ticket to The O2 Arena by grabbing a shocking win over Raquel Rodriguez this past Monday on RAW.

Has WWE found their next Dwayne Johnson in popular star?

Dwayne Johnson dominated WWE as The Rock during the Attitude Era. The Great One was involved in some of the most iconic rivalries in the industry that have stood the test of time to this day. Fans believe that WWE has found its next Rock in a popular SmackDown star.

The star in question is LA Knight. There’s a widely-held opinion in the WWE Universe that the former Million Dollar Champion shares many similarities with Dwayne Johnson. Knight even sounds like The Rock.

Knight will be looking to win the Money in the Bank briefcase next Saturday in London.

