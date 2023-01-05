Which current WWE star openly expressed excitement for Mercedes Moné's NJPW debut?

Mercedes Moné, aka Sasha Banks, walked out of WWE in 2022 and made an amazing NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She has been all over the news for the last few hours.

For those unaware, Sasha Banks surprisingly appeared at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and challenged Kairi for her IWGP Women's title. The two are expected to face off at the Battle in the Valley event in February.

While stars like Bayley and Naomi were present in Japan to support their friend, another current WWE star openly expressed her excitement.

Which current WWE star has openly expressed excitement for Mercedes Moné's NJPW debut?

The answer is Shotzi. She recently sent out a tweet expressing her excitement for the upcoming encounter between Mercedes Moné and Kairi.

"Can't wait for the banger @MercedesVarnado [Sasha Banks] and @KAIRI_official [Kairi] is about to give. San Jose, you are spoiled! Get yourself some orange sauce and a burrito at La Vics after the show!" stated Shotzi.

The Boss is officially an NJPW star now and could possibly become a champion in the promotion.

Mercedes Moné, aka Sasha Banks, is one of the greatest female WWE stars of the last decade

The Boss has seen it all in WWE. She has had ups and downs and has outshined many of her rivals in Titanland.

One of her first major rivalries on the main roster was with Charlotte Flair over the RAW Women's Championship. The two competed in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match featuring women.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful It was a hell of a run for Sasha Banks in WWE. It was a hell of a run for Sasha Banks in WWE. https://t.co/spCZHAl7ZZ

She also had multiple rivalries with real-life best friend Bayley. The two were also a tag team and the duo collectively held all the Women's Championships on the main roster at one time.

Her rivalry with Bianca Belair was memorable as well. The two headlined WrestleMania 37 with an amazing in-ring competition. Mercedes Moné was the Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Naomi as well.

Only the future will tell what she will showcase in NJPW.

