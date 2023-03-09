Which current WWE star did Vince McMahon want to bury last year? Triple H saved his career!

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon had a different creative vision compared to Triple H. The 77-year-old was a fan of certain superstars while he disregarded the rest. Wrestlers brimming with talent were left underutilized and the same could have been the case for a current champion.

Triple H's regime is considered to be the revival of modern-day WWE. After a series of talent releases in the past few years, The Game decided to re-hire a multitude of superstars. He has somehow managed to utilize each wrestler effectively, giving blockbuster performances and breaking long-standing records.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is also on Triple H's favorite list. His future apparently would have been a lot different had Vince McMahon continued to run the creative. According to reports, high-ranking company officials during McMahon's regime developed a dislike for The Ring General.

Vince McMahon may have pulled the trigger on Gunther's burial on WWE TV after the July 4, 2022, episode of RAW. The reason was his bout against R-Truth which got a disappointing reaction from the audience. Thankfully, the breakthrough NXT UK Superstar was left unfazed as Vince left the business after a few weeks.

The Ring General made the most of the opportunity to redeem himself under the management of Triple H. Giving stellar performances each week with his hard-hitting action, Gunther's rivalry with Sheamus became the highlight of his iconic Intercontinental Championship reign.

Unlike Vince McMahon's stance, Triple H believes Gunther deserves a WWE World Title match

Roman Reigns has been the Head of the Table for over 900 days. His dominance is closely followed by Gunther's reign of terror. Both superstars haven't met inside the ring yet, although the future is bright for The Ring General.

In an interview with WrestleVotes, GiveMeSport was told that Gunther is next in line for a shot at the World Title. Fans and critics have always viewed the WWE Superstar as capable of being the next poster boy. Triple H reportedly shares the same opinion.

"Triple H loves him. They all love him ever since he came into his own at Clash at the Castle. I'm not just talking about Triple H, Road Dogg is big on him, Jason Jordan really likes him."

Gunther vs. Roman Reigns would be a classic for the ages. However, The Tribal Chief primarily needs to deal with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has huge backing to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

