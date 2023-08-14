Which current WWE Superstar was Brock Lesnar a Tag Team Champion with? Know about their real-life friendship

WWE fans know Brock Lesnar as one of the most intense and unstoppable superstars in pro wrestling and combat sports history. He is a multi-time world champion across several wrestling promotions and the UFC.

While Lesnar isn't the type of person known for his friendship with others, there is one superstar with whom The Beast Incarnate has a long history. Brock has been a long-time friend of former Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin.

The Gold Standard discussed the origins of his friendship with Lesnar several years ago on the Chasing Glory podcast with Lilian Garcia.

You can check out his comments below:

“When I met Brock, instantly I liked the guy. He was just a big fun loving dude.”

While "fun-loving" isn't an expression typically tied to Brock, Shelton has seen a different side of the brutal fighter. Beyond that, Lesnar is seemingly a quality human being in general, at least if he likes you.

Shelton continued:

“If he likes you, he’ll give you the shirt off his back. If he doesn’t, you’ll know.”

The Gold Standard and The Beast both have impressive amateur wrestling accolades and ended up teaming together as the Minnesota Stretching Crew beginning in 2000 while the two were honing their skills in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Today, they both remain on the WWE roster despite being in the industry for over 20 years. Interestingly enough, both Shelton and Brock are free agents, which means that they can appear on any brand they choose.

Brock Lesnar was recently spotted outside of WWE

The Beast was recently involved in a major match at WWE SummerSlam. He went one-on-one with Cody Rhodes in a bout that many believe was the match of the night. He wasn't done with the spotlight quite yet, however.

The former WWE Champion was later seen at a Zach Bryan concert. Not only did The Beast attend the show, but he joined Bryan on stage.

Fans were shocked to see the feared phenomenon of combat sports happily singing on stage. Some were likely even expecting a brutal F-5. Instead, the wrestling legend appeared to truly let loose and enjoy himself.

The WWE Universe doesn't often get a glimpse into what Brock Lesnar is like as a human being, so there are naturally a lot of eyes on the former champion whenever something like this takes place.

