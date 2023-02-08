Former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes is one of the most popular superstars on the NXT roster. He is known for being a top fighter and someone who doesn't back down from anything. That came into play recently when he got into a Twitter beef with a female WWE star.

Hayes and Carmella had a Twitter spat over the latter's 'Mella is Money' catchphrase. He and Trick Williams have been running around with a modified version of it called 'Melo is Money.' This drew the ire of the former Ms. Money in the Bank, who took to social media to call him out.

Carmella tweeted, asking Hayes to stop using her catchphrase.

"Can someone please tell @Carmelo_WWE and @_trickwilliams to stop using my catchphrase? #vengeanceday."

Carmelo Hayes responded by asking her which one she was talking about, given the multiple catchphrases he has at his disposal.

'Mella demanded he stick to the others and stop using hers, to which the former NXT North American Champion replied with a brutal diss.

"Tru I should switch them up, using the same one gets stale after a while 🙂"

Hayes later buried the hatchet by giving the former SmackDown Women's Champion her props. He tweeted out a simple "Mella Don't Miss 👏🏾 #WWERaw," ending the beef for good.

Carmelo Hayes' current NXT standing

Carmelo Hayes is one of the hottest stars in WWE today. His star power has been on an upward trajectory for a long time, even as recently as NXT Vengeance Day.

Hayes took on Apollo Crews in an enthralling two-out-of-three-falls match. This was deemed to be the final match of their feud. At the premium live event, the two wrestled a competitive match that ended in victory for the former NXT North American Champion. He took two straight falls to end the match and presumably the feud.

Following the main event match between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller, Hayes appeared to confront the victorious NXT Champion alongside Trick Williams. It was an epic tease for a future championship match between the two men, one that is certain to be fireworks and flames if and when it is booked.

'Melo has done everything in NXT except win the top prize. This is a realistic target for him and one he should pursue sooner rather than later.

