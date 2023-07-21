Which former champion could jeopardize Gunther's impressive title reign? Taking a look at the clues!

Gunther is less than two months from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion ever. With that said, the Ring General’s impressive title reign might end due to a former champion.

The star in question is none other than Ilja Dragunov. Word on the internet is that the Mad King is finishing up his NXT run, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s called to the main roster. Given their tumultuous past, Dragunov could jeopardize Gunther’s impressive title reign.

After all, Dragunov ended The Austrian’s two-year run with NXT United Kingdom Championship at TakeOver 36. The two superstars battled in a critically-acclaimed match that ended with a submission win for the Czar.

Dragunov is currently the number-one contender for Carmelo Hayes’ NXT Championship. He won the opportunity to face Melo for the title by beating Bron Breakker in an incredibly tough match two weeks ago.

Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes will square off against each other for the brand’s top title at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023. The premium live event will occur at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Texas, on July 30.

Ilja Dragunov could join forces with Gunther on the main roster

Iljja Dragunov and Gunther haven’t crossed paths in years, but that could change sooner than later. The Ring General’s actions on a recent episode of RAW got fans thinking he might be looking to add a new member to Imperium.

Fans thought Imperium’s implosion was imminent after the Intercontinental Champion and Ludwig Kaiser walked out on Giovanni Vinci. However, it is also possible the group could replace Vinci with Dragunov on Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book Dragunov after he gets called to the main roster.